Now that the Supreme Court has ruled that the states cannot exclude a candidate from running for public office and that it is up to the Congress to enforce Article 3 of the 14th Amendment, I call on the Congress of the United States to act.

It is obvious that Donald Trump violated the oath he agreed to when he became president by urging his supporters to go to the Capitol to attempt to overturn the election he lost. That was obviously an insurrection, and it was done at the approval of Trump.

It is time to end the madness that is Donald Trump.

Steve Johnson

Buxton

