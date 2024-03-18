Precisely because I am devoted to our nation, come November, I shall forever cast the same write-in ballot for “We The People.” Never again shall I impose my will by voting for any one candidate.

The violence of majority rule is as devastating as any war. And more so because it is insidious and institutionalized.

I have renounced fear and stand in love with all, willing to be vulnerable and hold the pain and anguish of my fellow countrymen/women/children and all that grows, or rests, or breathes. I refuse to be a pawn in a game of fear.

This game is the fault of no one. As FDR said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” I refuse to fear my neighbor, and instead, I shall embrace all and listen far more than I speak. The only concern that matters to me is the fear, pain and anguish my fellow citizenry endures. It is that which I wish to help alleviate. That which divides us is infinitely less than nothing compared to that which binds us together as a nation, as a people.

We have all lost, and lost exponentially, with every election since 1796. Power imposed changes nothing; willing vulnerability changes everything. Change is afoot. My hope is that loving kindness finally rules; it shall eventually.

Laurie Simpson

Woolwich

