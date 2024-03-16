Should Donald Trump again become president, our country deserves every bit of bile he dishes out. America is Donald Trump; it’s what made him who he is.

The United States of America is supposedly the world’s greatest nation. However, it has a history with some rather disgusting qualities: greed, bigotry, slavery, selfishness, prejudice, manifest destiny, genocide, bullying, religious fanaticism, discrimination, hypocrisy, classism and, last but not least, male chauvinism and sexism. Donald Trump epitomizes a vast majority of these.

America is home to millions of caring people. We have potential to make our planet a better place for all. But I fear we’ve not progressed enough in 400 years; many of the aforementioned evils are still present. They contributed to Trump’s win in 2016 and are probably why he is doing so well in primaries and polls today. If Donald Trump becomes our 47th president, it should come as no surprise.

I have never, in my life, wanted so much to be proven wrong.

Ted Musgrave

Portland

