FALMOUTH – Molly White, born in Hudson, Ohio, May 3, 1928, died in Falmouth, March 12, 2024.

Universally known as “Molly,” Mary Izant White was the third of three children born to Robert James Izant and Grace Goulder Izant, of Hudson, Ohio. Molly attended Hudson public schools through 8th grade, then went to Laurel School in Cleveland, Ohio. Molly then followed in her mother’s footsteps attending Vassar College.

﻿During a brief stint living in New York City, N.Y. following her graduation from Vassar in 1950, Molly met her future husband, Eugene White, a widower and WWII veteran from Boston, Mass. They married in 1952 at her parents’ Hudson, Ohio home, known as “Great Elm.” Molly and Gene built a house next door on land gifted to them by her parents. There were Gene’s two children from his previous marriage, Ruth and William, then came three boys, Gene Jr., Christopher, and Robert. And there were goats, ponies, chickens, Siamese cats, and a dog. And more goats.

Music played a significant role throughout Molly’s life. She was an accomplished pianist and went to great lengths to encourage her children’s nascent musical talents. She also taught piano lessons in the home to many students.

Along with several of their like-minded friends, in 1962, Molly and Gene co-founded the Hudson Montessori School, a still-flourishing enterprise to this day. Molly also taught older children in the school years later in the “open classroom” model.

For a dozen years after Gene retired, he and Molly traveled regularly throughout the U.S., visiting their children and staying at Elderhostels. They also took a few trips abroad, including France, Spain and Russia.

Molly was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Grace Izant; her brothers Jonathan and Robert Jr.; her husband, Gene; her daughter-in-law, Susan Shalek White (first wife of son, Christopher), her youngest son, Robert Izant White; and her granddaughter, Lianna White (daughter of son, Chris).

Surviving Molly are her children, Ruth White of Falmouth, William White (Jeanette Knutson White) of Putney, Vt., Gene White Jr. (Gail Cummings) of Essex Junction, Vt., Christopher White (Marcy Stewart Little) of Ithaca, N.Y., Jane Whitlock of Saint Paul, Minn. (widow of son, Robert); and a number of well-loved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Aside from the many life-long friends who were loyal to the end, special thanks and grateful acknowledgements go to Lynna Piekutowski, Sue Feke, and Cindy Sedlock / Activelife Care of Hudson, Ohio, niece, Mary Izant, and Legacy Memory Care and Sedgewood Commons of Falmouth, all of whom helped Molly immeasurably in her later years.

A private ceremony will be held in Weld at the family’s annual gathering on Webb Lake, where her ashes will mingle with those of family members who went before her.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Molly’s name may be directed to the Molly Izant White Teacher Scholarship Fund at Hudson Montessori School. Email Michelle Lazor at advancement@hudsonmontessori.org for more information.

