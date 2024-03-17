A Piscataquis County man has been located safely after Warden K9 Storm along with Maine Game Warden Chad Robertson found him lost deep in the woods of northern Maine on Saturday night, Mark Latti of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a statement Sunday.

Howard Weymouth, 71, of Abbot, had gone for a walk on his land Saturday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. and when he didn’t return home his family came worried because Weymouth has Alzheimer’s. They began searching for him, following his tracks in the snow behind his house, Latti said.

When they could not find him, they contacted the Maine Warden Service. At about 7:30 p.m., wardens began searching for the man.

A family member and Game Warden Taylor Valente found new tracks that appeared to be going in circles and backtracked for over a mile and a half from Weymouth’s home.

Warden Robertson and K9 Storm were given the coordinates and six hours after Weymouth left his home, Robertson and Storm found Weymouth, who was still able to walk with assistance. He and several wardens walked out to the nearest road where they met other wardens.

The man was transported back to his family and home.

