STEEP FALLS – Dorothy “Dotty” M. Hulit, 97, died March 9, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 8, 1926, in Porter. She was the daughter of Hazel and Charles Gain. Dotty graduated high school at the age of 16 and went on to Gorham State Teachers College to get her degree.

Her teaching career started in 1946 at the North Baldwin Rural School where she taught for two years. At the age of 21, she married the love of her life, Ernest “Joe” Hulit. They had three sons. In 1957 she went back to teaching kindergarten in the basement of the Sebago Lake Church until the class was moved to George E. Jack School where she stayed until 1977. Her last teaching position was at Steep Falls Elementary School where she taught for 10 years. She retired in 1987 after teaching the last of her six grandchildren.

As a teacher, she did many fun things for the children in her class. Today, many still remember the joy she had at pulling out loose teeth and putting them in the teddy bear card she made. She was also known for her letter people and teaching the children the songs of each of them as they learned the alphabet. Her classroom was always filled with love and joy.

Dotty loved having company at her house. Some of her favorite times were spent sitting around her kitchen table, reminiscing, and sharing stories. She would talk about her upbringing and growing up poor. She loved to share old photos of Steep Falls or reciting the songs and rhymes she used to teach in her kindergarten class. She also loved to play skip-bo. Not sure how she did it, but she would win nine out of 10 times.

Her other favorite spot in the summer was sitting on her front porch. As soon as she came out, the neighbors would all gather there with her. All you could hear was laughter. It was the best place to be on a warm summer night. She was known for her Saturday night baked beans, red hot dogs, and brown bread dinners with her family. She could never seem to keep her apron clean.

Dotty was involved in many local organizations. Her greatest interest was with the Steep Falls Baptist Church. As she grew older, she was physically unable to attend the services in person. However, the Lord continued walking with her, speaking to her, and filling her home with His presence. She joined the Red Hat Society. She loved getting all dressed up in her purple dress which was her favorite color, wearing a fancy hat and spending time with her ladies.

During the last years of her life, she grew infatuated with the life cycle of the monarch butterfly. Each summer, family and friends would bring her caterpillars which she would protect until they were ready to fly away as beautiful butterflies.

Dotty truly left a legacy behind her in Steep Falls. She influenced so many in her life whether through teaching, the church, speaking at events, or just spending time with her. She was a pillar of the community. She was adored and loved by everyone that met her and will be greatly missed by all those that knew her.

She is survived by her children, Ernest “Joey” Hulit and his wife Pam of Steep Falls, Robin Hulit and his wife Linda of Gorham, and James “Jim” Hulit and his wife Mary Lynn of Steep Falls; her grandchildren, Robyn “Soozy” Hulit, Jamie Hulit, Crystal Cormier, Josh Hulit, Amanda Plympton, and Luke Hulit; her great-grandchildren, Ben Hulit, Max Cormier, and Lucas Hulit; as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family; close friends; and all her loving caregivers.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 2 to 4 p.m., with a celebration of life service to immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish.

