WINDHAM – John Simon Brennan, 76, of Windham, passed away peacefully at his condominium on Sebago Lake on March 13, 2024 surrounded by family and friends.

He was born in Lewiston on Feb. 23, 1948, the second of four children in a deeply religious family headed by a French Canadian mother and a father of Irish descent.

After graduating from Saint Patrick’s Parochial School in Lewiston, John enrolled in the Paulist Fathers Minor Seminary in Baltimore, Md. After completing one semester, he returned home and entered Lewiston High School, graduating in 1966. Upon graduation, John entered the F. W. Woolworth Companies Management Training Program. After three years of exposure to retailing, he decided to search for a career that would be more challenging and rewarding.

In 1969, John accepted an internship with the Maine Bureau of Corrections and this led to an offer to become an Administrative Assistant to the Chief of Police in Auburn. While in Auburn, he met and married his wife, Lorraine Irene Gaudreau on Aug. 6, 1971 and on Dec. 14, 1975, they were blessed with the arrival of their son, John-Scott Brennan.

After two years with the Auburn Police Department, John realized that law enforcement satisfied his need for challenge and public service and on Jan. 2, 1973, he joined the Portland Police Department in hopes of advancement opportunities. By 1989, John had received five major promotions: Sergeant 1977, Lieutenant 1981, Captain 1986, Major 1989 and Deputy Chief of Police 1989.

During his career with the Portland Police Department, John graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminology in 1986. In 1988, John felt compelled to join a program of graduate studies. In a span of three years, John made 130 round trips between Portland and Harvard University, after working full work days. He received a Master’s Level Graduate Certificate in Administration and Management in 1991. At graduation, John was selected as the recipient of the Derek Bok Award in recognition of his work in the area of public service. During his Police career, John was honored with numerous awards and citations including recognition for his outstanding assistance and support on behalf of the Investigative and Protective Responsibilities Office of the United States Secret Service. John’s colleagues remember him as a fair but fearless leader who always looked out for his officers.

On May 29, 1998, John retired from the Portland Police Department. At that point in his life, John sensed that once again, God was calling him in service to the Church and on June 14, 1998, he was ordained as a Permanent Catholic Deacon after three years of study at Loyola University where he graduated with a master’s degree in Pastoral Ministry.

John served as a Deacon at St. John Paul II Parish in greater Portland as well as St. Anthony of Padua Parish in the Sebago Lakes Region. During his career as a Catholic Deacon, John was the founding Director of the Diocesan Office of Professional Responsibility. John’s proudest moment as a Deacon was when he served as an Officiant at the wedding of his son, John-Scott to his wife, Tricia in 2002.

John touched so many lives in both of his professions. John’s compassion for others was unmatched and he was often called upon during some of the darkest times in people’s lives.

John will always be remembered as a source of wise advice, unnamed works of kindness, his spiritual values, his sharp wit and his wonderful sense of humor.

John’s pride and joy was his son, John-Scott. In June 2022, John’s proudest moment came as he attended his son’s swearing in ceremony as a Deputy Chief with the Scarborough Fire Department where John was able to pin his son’s Deputy Chief badge on him; the same rank he held with the Portland Police Department. John was happiest when he was spending time with his grandsons Keegan and Nolan and his great-grandson, Jamison. The smile on John’s face when he was with them would light up the room.

The family would like to thank John’s Primary Care Doctor, Dr. John Reynolds, Maine Medical Center, New England Rehabilitation Hospital and Southern Maine Hospice for their compassionate care that they provided.

John was predeceased by his parents Francis and Jeannette Brennan; and his sister, Frances Hamilton.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lorraine; his son, John and wife Tricia of Windham; his sister, Mary of Windham and brother, James and wife Mary of Topsham, his brother-in-law, Bill Hamilton of Auburn; and his grandsons Keegan, Nolan; great-grandson, Jamison; along with many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

John enjoyed many lifelong friends but the Brennan family wishes to send a very special thank you to Dean LaChance. Your friendship, support and especially your presence during John’s final days made things more comforting.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday, March 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 21 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lewiston.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view John’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in John’s memory to the

Tunnel To Towers Foundation

(www.T2T.org)

2361 Hylan Blvd.

Staten Island, NY 10306

