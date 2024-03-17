SACO – Linda Jane Field, 76, of Saco, passed away at her home on March 14, 2024.

She was born in Sanford on July 22, 1947, the daughter of Leroy and Doris (Michaud) Field. She was educated in the Sanford School System and graduated from Sanford High School, class of 1965. Linda went on to receive her teaching degree from Gorham State Teachers College in 1969. Linda formed many treasured, lifelong friendships during this time.

After graduation, she began a career teaching in the Saco School System, which spanned more than three decades. She was beloved by her students and colleagues. In 1970 Linda married Richard Belanger, and they settled in Saco where they raised their two wonderful children, Eric and Lori. Though their union eventually ended they remained friends.

Linda had an incredible passion for interior decorating. Her home was her showpiece and she enjoyed sharing her design gift with friends, helping them make their house a home. She had countless other interests, with reading, painting, word puzzles, brainteaser and logic puzzles at the top of her list.

To know Linda was to love her; she was authentic and embraced life, making friends easily and touching so many lives. Her verve was contagious and she was happiest surrounded by her family and friends. Throughout her life she stayed connected with former colleagues, classmates, family and neighbors. Many would marvel at her natural glow and million-dollar smile that would light up any room or social gathering.

In the second phase of her life Linda retired from teaching, and she reconnected with her college sweetheart, Patrick Daley. They loved quiet time at home, competitive Scrabble, dancing, and movies.

Her family was by far her main priority. She loved supporting her children and grandchildren by attending all of their sporting events, recitals, school activities and theater performances. Linda looked forward to family gatherings with anticipation and joy.

She is survived by her son, Eric Belanger, her daughter, Lori Roop and husband Mark; her grandchildren, Fletcher Belanger, Evie Roop and Atticus Roop; her partner, Patrick Daley; her brother, George Field and wife Diane, and her sister, Carol Clough.

Visiting hours will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a celebration of life service beginning at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 23, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel in Saco. To view Linda’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.