SABATTUS – Richard “Dick” Leavitt of Sabattus, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday Feb. 18, 2024, at the age of 70. He was the son of Seward G. and Gertrude J. Leavitt.

Leavitt, more lovingly known as “Coach”, was a Hebron Academy and a 1976 Bowdoin College graduate. He won the 1974 and 1975 NCAA championship and was a two-time All-American Division 2 in the shot put. He is still the current Bowdin College Freshman and Varsity Indoor and Outdoor shot put record holder.

After Bowdoin, he signed with the Oakland Raiders only to be the last man cut from the roster. He then signed with the New York Giants, where he played as their long snapper from 1976 to 1978 where he retired due to health issues. Later in 2018, Coach would be inducted into the Bowdoin Athletic Hall of Honor.

He returned to the football field in Maine to coach high school football at Brunswick High School, Oak Hill High School, Lewiston High School, and as a coach in the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic.

His accomplishments on the field are numerous, but more important to Coach was the work he did to inspire, teach, and mentor young men and women beyond the sports they were competing in. He took great pride in his work as a coach and teacher, for not only his own children, but those of others.

After losing the love of his life, Kelly, in 2016 to cancer after 36 years of marriage, Leavitt continued to dedicate himself to enriching the lives of his children and grandchildren, and celebrating their many accomplishments and milestones.

Coach is survived by his children, Amber Leavitt of Leeds, Richard Leavitt II of Sabattus, and Robie Leavitt and his wife Katherine of Somerset County; and a brother, Robie of Longwood, Fla. He also leaves behind his grandkids who tenderly called him “Big Papa”, Kadence, Loki, Kaylee, and Sam.

The family invites you to join them at his Celebration of Life on Saturday March 23 at 1 p.m. at Brunswick High School. If you would like to share any memories, stories, or photographs of Coach, please send them to coachleavittlegacy@yahoo.com.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

Dick Leavitt Legacy Fund

made payable to “BASAF.”

Send to BASAF (Attn: Dick Leavitt Legacy Fund)

P.O. Box 867,

Brunswick ME 04011.

For more info/other ways to donate go to

studentaidfund.org

