LONG ISLAND – Zeke and I are dazed, and heartbroken to let you know that Bob died suddenly March 9, 2024, at home. We have lost a kind, caring and enthusiastic man.

Bob lived in the Portland area most of his life, except for his stint in the army, for his time at the University of Maine in Orono, and when he was at Clark University in Worcester, Mass. while getting his Ph.D in Economics. He loved Maine, was always happy here and had no desire to travel anywhere else.

Bob lived life passionately and fully. His first love was his family, his wife, Nancy of almost 58 years, and Zeke and Seth, his two adored sons. Included in his family were his cherished dogs and cats, as well as the wild birds that he fed that brought him such joy. He supported us in all of our projects. If something was important to us, it was important to him too.

One of Bob’s proudest accomplishments was the passive solar house that he built on Long Island in 1976 with his brother, Rick. It was the cornerstone of our ‘back to the land’ lifestyle, providing comfort and adventure to our growing family.

Bob was passionate about teaching. Over the years, he taught at several universities but mostly at University of Southern Maine where he probably had thousands of students. His heart and soul went into teaching. With his enthusiasm, he instilled an interest in Economics by focusing on the issues of the day, much more than the textbook. He respected his students, and was always kind and willing to help them if they struggled.

Bob loved people, and he loved to talk. Driving and talking about fast cars and boats were favorite pastimes. He loved going to Soup Lunch and meeting people on the boats, sharing his stories about Long Island. When he wasn’t talking, Bob was reading: fiction, non-fiction and the news of the day. He was ferociously opposed to war, and was obsessed with the human suffering in Palestine and in Ukraine.

Bob was predeceased by his parents; and his son, Seth.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; and son, Zeke; and grand-dog, Millie. He leaves behind his brother, Rick and wife, Ivy Jordan, nephews Jared and Isaac; sister, Linda and husband, Charles Dow, and sister and brother-in-law, Susan Webster and Roger Dutton.

A celebration of Bob’s life is tentatively planned for April 28 on Long Island. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services.

If you wish to Honor Bob’s memory, please consider a donation to Changing Tide, a Long Island organization that helps Long Islanders facing adversity, or to Preble Street, an organization that feeds people in need, or to the Long Island Community Library, so that others may share Bob’s love of reading:

Changing Tide

P.O. Box 279

Long Island, ME 04050

or

Preble Street

55 Portland St.

Portland, ME 04101

or

Long Island

Community Library

7 Gorham Ave.

Long Island, ME 04050

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous