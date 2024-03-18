The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is offering a free, evening Zoom lecture at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, to learn about the beautiful and unique butterflies that make Maine their home. KELT will welcome back Dr. Ron Butler, professor emeritus at UMaine Farmington, who as one of the leading experts on Maine’s butterflies.

There are 119 species of butterflies that have been documented in the state, according to a prepared release. Learn about various attributes of Maine butterflies, including their behavior, habitat, life cycle, population changes and ways to support these beloved insects. Participants are welcomed and encouraged to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the lecture. Registration is free and required in order to receive the Zoom link for the presentation. For more information and to sign up, go to kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call 442-8400.

Butler is an animal ecologist who has taught courses in zoology, entomology, ecology and conservation biology for 35 years. While he spent the first part of his career conducting research with seabirds in Maine, Newfoundland and Antarctica, for the past several decades his work has focused on ecologically important groups of insects. Butler helped plan and coordinate several state-wide citizen science initiatives, including the Maine Damselfly and Dragonfly Survey, the Maine Butterfly Survey, and the Maine Bumble Bee Atlas. He co-authored the recently published “Butterflies of Maine and the Canadian Maritime Provinces,” and he is presently working on “Damselflies and Dragonflies of Maine and the Canadian Maritime Provinces.”

