The Lisbon Sunshine Hill Neighbors and the Lisbon Parks and Rec are offering a number of trips for seniors in 2024.

A spring bus trip to Newport, Rhode Island, is scheduled for May 20-23. Activities include an historic tour of Newport; a visit three of the historic mansions, the Breakers, Marble House and the Elms; and a tour of Touro Synagogue. Also included in this tour is a Newport Harbor Cruise, tour and wine tasting at a local vineyard, Brick Marketplace and Tiverton Casino. The trip package includes three nights of lodging, three breakfasts, two dinners, motor coach transportation, all taxes and meal gratuities, luggage handling, and a souvenir gift. The price for this trip is $699 per person, double occupancy. Single occupancy available at extra cost.

The fall trip will be to Nashville Oct 12-20 with an en route stop to Hershey’s Chocolate World in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Highlights of this trip will include a show at the Grand Ole Opry and a dinner show at Nashville Nightlife Dinner Theatre. Other activities includes a visit to Belle Meade Historic Site and winery, a guided tour of Nashville, a visit to Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, admission to Country Music Hall of Fame, and a Grand Ole Opry behind-the-scenes tour. The return trip will include a stop at the Market Square District in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a stop at the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton, Virginia. Motor coach transportation, eight nights lodging, eight breakfasts and six dinners are also included. The cost of this entertainment trip is $1,299 per person, double occupancy. Single occupancy available at extra cost.

A trip to Fenway to see the Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves is also offered. The game is at 1:30 p.m. on June 5. There are limited tickets left for the Pavilion 8 and 10 sections. The ticket price of $135 includes seat, coach transportation, water and snacks served on the bus. There will be time before the game to grab lunch and shop for memorabilia.

For the world traveler, there will be a Lisbon to Lisbon and beyond Mediterranean cruise on the Norwegian Viva in 2025. This is an 11 day cruise that will begin in Lisbon, Portugal, and finish in Rome, Italy. The cruise will make a stop in Gibraltar, five ports in Spain, two ports in France and three ports in Italy. There will also be available pre-cruise and post-cruise packages available.

All trips will depart from the MTM Center at 18 School St., Lisbon Falls. For information on any of these trips, call Aline Strout at 353-0646 or email astrout@lisbonme.org.

