Pine Tree Society, which has an office in Bath, recently announced it has received a $15,000 grant from the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. The funds will support Pine Tree Camp’s new week-long, sensory-sensitive summer camp session offered July 22-26. The program will allow children with autism and sensory issues to experience the fun and freedom of overnight summer camp created especially for them.

Pine Tree Camp, a program of Pine Tree Society, is Maine’s only American Camp Association-accredited camp for people with disabilities. Its 285-acre campus on North Pond in Rome is fully accessible and barrier-free, according to prepared release.

“During our new sensory-sensitive session, all the things campers love about Pine Tree Camp will be adapted with a smaller group size, one-on-one support and decreased sensory stimulation,” said Pine Tree Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson. “When it’s a little quieter, it gives sensory sensitive kids the opportunity to connect on a different level and fully engage. A smaller group size changes the dynamic and a calming environment encourages campers to try new things and feel comfortable making friends.”

All camp activities will be designed with less visual and auditory stimulation, visual supports and the opportunity to use noise-canceling headphones or to step out to designated indoor and outdoor respite spaces.

“Respite spaces will have elements such as reduced lighting, calming music and other sensory-support resources,” Willard-Robinson said. “And there’s nothing more calming than having the chance to be outdoors.”

Support from the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism helps ensure access for sensory-sensitive campers.

“The Flutie Foundation Signature Grants help our partner agencies address a variety of significant needs in the autism community,” said Nick Savarese, executive director of the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. “Programs like these are helping people on the autism spectrum live life to the fullest and we are proud to support their efforts.”

