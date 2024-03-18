South Moat Mountain near Conway, New Hampshire, is one of my favorite mountain hikes. I included it in my book, “Mountains for Mortals – New England,” a mountain guidebook that features what I consider to be the 30 finest, most scenic mountain hikes in New England. The 2,749-foot peak is particularly beautiful during winter.

My wife, Nancy, and I began contemplating a South Moat hike in early winter. A couple of nagging ailments (mine a knee and hers a hip) prevented us from coordinating a trek. Recently, treatments for the afflictions were aligned on an exceptional winter day.

The Moat Mountain Trail to the summit of South Moat Mountain is easy to moderate in difficulty with some ledge scrambling at higher elevations. Situated in the heart of the White Mountains, partially barren Moat Ridge parallels and overshadows North Conway and Mount Washington Valley. Ledges on the south face and the summit area provide exceptional views of the White Mountains.

When we arrived at the parking area on Passaconaway Road in Conway on a glorious, sunny, cool, late-February day, several vehicles were already parked in the medium-sized lot. The trailhead is part of White Mountains National Forest, and park passes must be displayed or a fee paid in the collection box. A popular hike, the trail surface was solidly packed snow. In our estimation, snowshoes were unnecessary. Instead, we chose micro-spikes and used them throughout the trek.

Passing a steel gate at the entrance to the trail, we hiked easily through an open area. A short distance beyond, the trail turns sharply right beside an arrow sign posted on a tree and continues up a gentle grade in a mixed hardwood and conifer forest.

After dropping down to a narrow brook, the trail rises in a northwesterly direction through a handsome stand of tall conifer trees. After a mile of hiking, we crossed a sturdy wooden bridge over Dry Brook and met several returning hikers.

The path continues on rolling hills to an area where a long switchback begins. Given it was her first mountain outing since receiving treatment, Nancy decided she had tested her hip sufficiently and began a return.

Beyond the switchback, I climbed steadily in rocky terrain before arriving at two steep, boulder-strewn escarpments. Both required careful maneuvering. Above, I met a descending hiker. He reported gusty winds above tree line that required a parka for protection and told me there were more hikers ahead.

Shortly after, I emerged onto an extensive, sloping, south-facing ledge. I paused to savor exceptional views of the southern White Mountains.

Following the tracks of previous hikers in patchy spruce growth, I progressed higher on the long exposed ledge, all the while enjoying views of Mount Chocorua to the west. At the top, where the path turns right and enters a wooded area, I met two hikers who again reported blustery conditions ahead.

The trail narrowed and I began scrambling over and around large boulders and oblique ledges on a partially open ridge. Higher up, I could see three hikers above tree line approaching what appeared to be the summit. I stopped to add a hooded parka.

Hiking in a thin snow pack, I persisted above tree line while enjoying marvelous views looking down into North Conway in the east. The parka was adequate protection from piercing northwest winds when I arrived at the barren summit marked with huge boulders.

The views were phenomenal. To the east is picturesque Mount Cranmore with Mount Kearsarge slightly north. Moat Ridge extends north over Middle and North Peaks pointing towards the towering Presidential Range that was unfortunately enveloped in clouds. The White Mountains dominate the landscape south and west.

I huddled behind one of the boulders for protection from the wind and consumed a snack and water. The temptation was strong to follow the other hikers who were persevering towards Middle Peak.

However, Nancy was waiting and I had misgivings about putting more stress on my knee, so I began my return instead. It was a good decision as I experienced mild soreness during the descent and skiing was on the agenda for the next day.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” narrates nine Maine mountaineering outings, several in winter.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals — New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

