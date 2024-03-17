Brunswick revelers turned out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend, packing the city’s Irish pubs. The Irish-themed celebratory weekend reached its climax Sunday, calling residents to the local bars for one final discounted Guinness. The festivities, which began Friday, offered selections of Irish music and food specials, including shepherd’s pie and corned beef.

At Byrnes Irish Pub on Station Avenue, patrons filled the bar, some waiting several hours for tables. According to manager Patrick Byrnes, there was a line at the door before the bar opened.

Despite the lack of elbow room in the restaurant, the crowd clutched their beers and ate Irish-themed meals from the pub’s specialty menu as they listened to local musician Barry Arvin Young.

For Byrnes, moments like this are the best parts of the holiday.

“Good food, good drink — always a good time,” he said. “[And] hopefully they leave with a new friend.”

At O’Donoghue’s Pub on Pleasant Street, the high turnout for the holiday marked a positive change compared to last year, when the restaurant was closed on March 17 due to flooding.

This year, celebrators danced to the live band while they drank and socialized. On the outdoor deck, patrons chatted and enjoyed infrequent patches of sun.

“We consider St. Patrick’s Day the unofficial start of spring,” said owner Patrick O’Donoghue. “People come out of their caves.”

But the biggest highlight of the weekend, O’Donoghue said, is the music.

“It’s not stale, it’s not old — always fresh,” he said. “Music brings people in.”

For O’Donoghue, bringing people in — and together — is the most important aspect of the holiday.

