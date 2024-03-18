The town of Falmouth will forgo browntail moth control measures this year after an assessment shows a continued reduction of the moth in town.

Davey Tree Experts’ assessment showed that no areas along public right of ways meet the “moderate” criteria, and much of the community is free from nests.

The town advises residents to check their property for nests, which should be clipped and destroyed before mid-April. It is also recommended to treat trees before leaves have filled in, generally by the end of May. Residents interested in treating their trees should contact licensed pesticide applicators.

Some residents could experience symptoms of browntail moth exposure – skin irritation and breathing issues – due to contact with moth hairs still in the environment from previous years. The hairs can stay around for up to three years after an infestation.

