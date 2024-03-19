Casco Bay Estuary Partnership recently announced its 2024 Casco Bay Community Grants awards recipients, which include three Midcoast-based organizations.

The Community Grants program supports new partnerships and innovative projects that engage communities with Casco Bay and its watershed. CBEP received 10 proposals totaling over $65,000 from schools, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations and community groups. This year, CBEP awarded nearly $34,000.

Harpswell Heritage Land Trust was awarded grant funds for its project “Climate Resilience for the Harpswell Community.” HHLT is organizing a series of four intergenerational programs on climate resilience themes, including an informational speaker event, an outdoor family event, an arts-based event and a community gathering.

Bath-based Kennebec Estuary Land Trust was recognized for its project “Community Clam Education in Phippsburg.” KELT will run an educational series called “SALTY” (Sea Animal Life for Tomorrow’s Youth) to Phippsburg students to enrich their understanding of marine life and to modernize the curriculum to align with new teaching standards.

Quahog Bay Conservancy’s project, “Harpswell, ME Storm Remediation and Marine Debris Awareness,” was also awarded funds. QBC will organize a series of volunteer-based storm clean-up events and create and distribute educational materials focused on marine debris and microplastics.

Other organizations awarded grants for projects throughout the Casco Bay watershed are:

• Cape Elizabeth Land Trust, “Advancing Technology for Watershed Education.”

• Cumberland County Soil & Water Conservation District, “Coastal Watershed Model and Educational Kits.”

• Downeast Institute, “Continuing Clam Recruitment Monitoring Network in Casco Bay.”

• Friends of Presumpscot River, “Knowing the Flow: Discovering the River to Which We Belong.”

• Maine Island Trail Association, “Storm Stewardship 2024.”

• Presumpscot Regional Land Trust, “Alewife Migration, Education and Outreach.”

• Town of Yarmouth, “Rewild Yarmouth: Targeted Outreach to Promote Sustainable Landscaping.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: