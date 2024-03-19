Mantis, Andrew Roosevelt 83, of Biddeford, March 15. Visitation, March 21, 4 – 7p.m., Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford, with a time of sharing stories at 7 p.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Mantis, Andrew Roosevelt 83, of Biddeford, March 15. Visitation, March 21, 4 - 7p.m., Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford, with a ...
Mantis, Andrew Roosevelt 83, of Biddeford, March 15. Visitation, March 21, 4 – 7p.m., Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford, with a time of sharing stories at 7 p.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.