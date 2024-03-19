RICHMOND – Mary B. Cray passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 13, 2024. Mary was a long-time resident of Richmond, Maine.

She drove school bus for the Richmond School Department for many years. She was the owner of Mary’s Place where she loved to serve up her famous fried clams. People came from all around to get her seafood. Mary loved collecting dolls and rocks and had a very nice collection of both. She always had a smile on her face and a big heart as well as a great sense of humor. Her family was the most important to her. She had many friends who brought her much joy. She will be missed by all.

﻿Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Wallace; her husband, Wesley Cray, Jr.; daughter, Ethel Call; grandson, Zachary Cray; son-in-law, Elwin Page; and by her dog, Puggy.

She is survived by daughter, Donna Berry and her partner Steven Alley of Newcastle, daughter Nettie Page of Richmond, son Wesley Cray and wife Mary of Madawamkeag, son Leon Cray and his special lady, son Robert Cray and wife Cheryl of Richmond, daughter Sonia and husband Steven Lilly of Dresden. Mary also leaves 14 grand kids and several great grand kids.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being done by Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Donations can be made in her name to the:

Richmond Booster Club

