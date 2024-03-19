RIchard A. Anderson

BRUNSWICK – A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m. It will be held at the Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Rd., in Falmouth.

Please join his wife and family to remember this wonderful man.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.