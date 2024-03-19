WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – Richard William Doucet, 93, formerly of Waterboro, died peacefully, on March 9, 2024, surrounded by his daughter and devoted caregivers.

Richard was born in Bangor on Feb. 11, 1931, the son of William Henry Doucet and Rose Anne Aucoin. He attended Saint Mary’s Catholic School and John Bapst High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1951, volunteering to serve in the Korean War. His 1st Marine unit received the Korean Presidential Unit Citation; Private Doucet received the US Navy Letter of Commendation with Combat V for “heroic actions and outstanding attention to duty.” The commendation cited, “his indomitable spirit served as an inspiration to all who observed him.” While in Korea, he received life-changing cleft lip repair surgery with the physician who pioneered the procedure, Dr. Ralph Millard.

Upon returning to Maine after the war, Richard later enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving for a total of 17 years as an electronics mechanic in Strategic Air Command bases located throughout Europe and the United States. In 1960, he married his lifelong love, Eleanor Ruth Verow, in Bangor. Together, they traveled from post to post, raising three children.

Following retirement from the Air Force in 1973, Richard and Eleanor returned to Bangor, living there and in Brewer for many years. Eventually settling in southern Maine, Richard and Eleanor made Waterboro their permanent home. Richard worked at the Portsmouth Naval shipyard for ten years as an electronics mechanic.

Immensely creative and resourceful, Richard enjoyed sharing his many gifts and talents with his family, friends, church, and community. He loved carpentry, woodworking, gardening, leatherworking, calligraphy, and bird watching. His special passions were building elaborate model railroads and birdhouses and spending time doting on his granddaughters, JoAnn, and Julia, whom he adored. A gentle spirit, he was known for patience and kindness toward others. Hardworking and selfless, his presence will be forever missed.

Richard was predeceased by his wife Eleanor; his son Christopher; his sister Rosemary, and his brother Joseph. He is survived by his son, Richard Jr., of Carmel, his daughter, Kathy Legere and her husband James of Georgetown, Colo., his daughter-in-law, Dawn of Sanford; his sister, Jo’An Haines of Bangor; his two granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard’s family is grateful to the staff at Spring Ridge Park Assisted Living Facility in Wheat Ridge, Colo., for their loving, tender care of Richard. Their compassion will never be forgotten.

﻿A memorial service will be held at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak Street, Alfred, Maine, on Friday, April 5 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Southern Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 83 Stanley Road, Springvale, Maine, at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made

in Richard’s honor to:

Operation Smile

(operationsmile.org)

