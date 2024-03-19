BRUNSWICK – Travers “Travy” Moncure Evans, 86, died peacefully at Horizons Living and Rehab Center on March 7, 2024.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1938, in Fredericksburg, Va. to Frances and Robert Travers Moncure.

Growing up mostly on Long Island, N.Y., Travy graduated from Mineola High School, in Mineola, N.Y. She then attended Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia (now the University of Mary Washington), graduating in 1960 with a B.A. in English.

After college Travy moved to New York City, N.Y. and was employed as a copywriter at J. Walter Thompson and worked thereafter at various advertising agencies in Manhattan from 1960-1966.

In 1964, Travy married Charles “Chick” E. Evans. They had various sailboats and sailed, snorkeled, and went scuba diving extensively in the Caribbean. Travy became a NAUI Certified Diver and collected many shells and photographs documenting her adventures.

Travy was an excellent gourmet chef and in collaboration with her friend and butcher, David Green, wrote The Meat Book, which was published by Charles Scribner and Sons in 1973. The New York Times called the book “an excellent consumer guide” for “selecting, buying, cutting, storing, freezing, and carving” meat.

Travy was an active member of the New York Junior League from 1969-1979, holding various leadership positions including vice president. To raise funds for the League, in 1974 she coordinated and contributed to the publishing of a cookbook entitled “New York Entertains”. She promoted the book with cooking demonstrations at Bloomingdale’s, food shops, and community organizations. In 1975, she was named Volunteer of the Year.

Throughout her life, Travy was an active volunteer in other organizations, including various hospitals, Head Start, and the New York Urban League.

Travy had a great sense of humor, a sharp wit and an infectious laugh. She was a lover of animals, an avid reader, she regularly engaged in politics, and she completed the New York Times crossword puzzle daily. She loved theater, art, and movies, and above all entertaining family and friends in her beloved New York City. Travy lived in New York City until recent years, when she moved to Maine to be closer to family.

Travy was predeceased by her parents and her husband.

She is survived by her brother, John Moncure, sister-in-law, Nancy Moncure and the nieces she adored, Halliday Moncure and Lora Travers Moncure, as well as their children.

Travy’s family would like to thank the management and amazing staff at Hillhouse Assisted Living in Bath and Horizons Living and Rehab in Brunswick for their devoted, loving, and professional care.

There will be a small family gathering with burial at the family plot at Aquia Church in Stafford, Va.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to

Midcoast Humane

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011

