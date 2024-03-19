SEBASCO ESTATES – Warren “Wardy” Charles Alexander, 72, went to be home with the Lord on March 6, 2024, at 2:55 p.m., with his beloved wife by his side.

Wardy and Melissa worked together for many years, beginning with cutting firewood and moving on to numerous different jobs on the water including many years of clamming and they ended with a metal recycling business for over 20 years. During that time they met many wonderful friends. Due to Wardy’s declining health they were unable to continue their business. Wardy was always there to lend a helping hand, a smile and a joke.

Wardy was strong in his faith and loved the lord. He was a member of the Pentecostals of Brunswick Church and has many friends over the years from different churches they attended. Wardy and Melissa had a special love for animals and had many dogs over their years together.

Wardy is survived by his wife Melissa. They married on April 17, 1982, and had started their relationship two years earlier. Warren and Melissa worked together for many years which they enjoyed working and being together. He is also survived by his brothers Lester Anderson and Joe Anderson; many nieces and nephews; and his baby (Cleo and his cat Chevy).

Wardy was predeceased by his infant sister Mary; brother William Alexander; mother and stepfather Priscilla and Robert Brown, father Warren Alexander and stepmother Thelma; sister Linda Pottle; and his special dog Duke and many other animals which he loved dearly.

A celebration of life Service will be at the Pentecostals of Brunswick Church upstairs, 119 Bath Rd, Brunswick, on March 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. Please bring a dish to share if you are able to do so.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous