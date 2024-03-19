Freeport Community Services, the Town of Freeport and Freeport Housing Trust are teaming up again this year to provide summer camp scholarships to children in Freeport and Pownal.

Last year, 75% of families indicated their children were eligible for free or reduced school lunch, while the remaining families indicated health concerns, single-parent status and significant strains on income. The Carol Southall Summer Camp Scholarship Program awarded grants to 52 children in 2023, allowing for over 100 weeks of combined camp experience.

This is the 10th year the organizations have been collaborating on the Carol Southall Summer Camp Scholarship Program, with Freeport Housing Trust donating $10,000 in 2023 to the program, which is combined with Town of Freeport and community donations to Freeport Community Services. FCS also works closely with Regional School Unit 5.

“Attending a camp specific to a child’s interest is an exciting, uninterrupted opportunity where that child can be curious and fully engaged while learning and growing,” Sarah Lundin, FCS executive director, said in prepared release. “Summer camps are not only a resource for families and activities during the summer months for kids but, in many situations, they create lifelong interests and opportunities.”

Parents can apply for 2024 camp scholarships by visiting fcsmaine.org/services-and-programs/youth-programs/.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: