AUGUSTA — The state Board of Environmental Protection has rejected a mandate to dramatically step up sales of electric and hybrid vehicles in Maine.

The vote by the seven-member board on Wednesday comes on the same day the Biden administration released the nation’s strongest-ever limits on tailpipe pollution, a move also meant to boost electric vehicle sales.

Maine car dealers and Republicans say the regulations would limit choice by forcing consumers to turn to costlier electric vehicles, or EVs. They also voiced concern that there are too few chargers, particularly in rural Maine.

The state standards, would have required increasing the share of electric and hybrid cars and trucks sold in Maine to 51% of all vehicles sold in 2028 – up from 43% previously proposed – and 82% of all vehicles sold in 2032.

Meanwhile, the Legislature’s two top Democrats and a group of minority Republicans last week submitted legislation to take control of Maine’s electric vehicle rules. Their bill would give lawmakers, not the BEP, the final say on clean car standards intended to curtail vehicle tailpipe emissions, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

The legislation would classify those regulations as “major substantive” rules that require approval by the Legislature, rather than “routine technical” rules handled by the BEP.

Advertisement

In a straw poll in October, the BEP supported the clean car rules. A final vote was to be taken after the board’s staff reviewed public comments, but a meeting scheduled for December was canceled after a destructive storm a week before Christmas cut electricity and made roads impassable in many parts of Maine.

The rescheduled meeting delayed the EV rules another model year, to 2028 from 2027, angering environmental advocates who say Maine needs to act quickly to limit greenhouse gas emissions. Climate activists say that because transportation accounts for more than half of Maine’s greenhouse gas emissions, state officials need to promote electric vehicle use with regulations limiting the sale of new gas-powered vehicles.

The rules have been adopted in California, Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. Environmentalists say if Maine fails to establish EV standards, manufacturers will send advanced EVs to the other states, leaving Maine consumers with fewer choices.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: