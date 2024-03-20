BATH – Barbara Hatch Thompson, 102, went to be with her Lord March 13, 2024, at HillHouse with her favorite hymn “How Great Thou Art” playing, and her family lovingly by her side.

Barbara was born in Durham on July 11, 1921, and spent most of her life in Freeport. After graduating in 1939 from Freeport High, Barbara and William “Bill” Thompson eloped in Glen, N.H. on March 16, 1940, prior to Bill’s enlistment in the Navy Seabee’s. Following WWII, they lived 40 years at Porter’s Landing raising three children before moving uptown to a house built by Bill and son Michael.

Barbara worked at LL Bean as the third telephone operator, taking phone orders from around the world and retired after almost 30 years. Barbara was an active member of First Parish Congregational Church in Freeport, serving in many roles. She enjoyed other local groups, the Red Hats, and especially an LL Bean breakfast club, which she attended up until her mid 90’s. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, the family annual camping trips to Sebago Lake, and a family camp at Lake Moxie. On her 92nd birthday, she asked her daughters to help her hike into Moxie Falls one last time. The short hike took over three hours to accomplish but her determined nature saw her through.

After retirement, she and Bill spent partial winters in Myrtle Beach, S.C. with Freeport church friends and enjoyed beach walks, watching the sun pop up over the ocean horizon, and the daily “pelican patrol”. Barbara hosted an annual July 4th family gathering for years at her Freeport home with siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews from around the country all of whom she loved dearly.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband William Thompson Jr. in 2006; her parents James Gordon “JG” and Mary Henrietta “Etta” Hatch; all five siblings, Raymond Hatch, Doris Williams, Philmon Hatch, Jesse Beal, and Lois Benner, their spouses; all cousins and classmates. She jokingly said living to 102 should be illegal.

She is survived by her three children, Michael Thompson of Portland, Deborah Dean and husband David of Leeds, Linda Thompson and husband Mike Cassier of Bath; grandchildren, Timothy Dean of Durham, Autumn Dean and fiancé Jordan Chartier; great-granddaughter Paisley Dean and Autumn’s future stepsons, Trace and Wyatt, all of Turner; and granddaughter Shannon Fuller and husband of Brunswick and her children.

Her family is grateful to the staff at HillHouse in Bath for the loving care she received in the last year of her life.

A Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine. Burial at Lunt Cemetery will be in the spring.

