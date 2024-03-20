BRUNSWICK – Forrest Lowe, born Sept. 27, 1953, in Athens, Ga., left us to play poker at another table on March 12, 2024. His departure, at home with his family, was peaceful and loving.

Forrest lived life to the fullest, embracing his family and his many friends with love and acceptance. His partners in all his adventures included his wife, Stasia Jones Lowe; his daughter Kendra Lowe, his daughter Courtney Lowe and her husband Gabe Smith; and two treasured grandsons, Marley Lowe and Mason Lowe. They will always hold his memory close and feel his pride and deep love for them.

A celebration of Forrest’s life will be held at on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in the Morrell Meeting Room of the Curtis Memorial Library. His friends are invited, if they wish, to wear the University of Georgia Bulldog colors, red and black.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Forrest’s online memorial.

In memory of Forrest,

contributions in his name may be made to the following:

Camp Bishopswood

98 Bishopswood Road

Hope, ME 04847

https://bishopswood.campintouch.com/ui/forms/donor/Form

The Theater Project

14 School Street

Brunswick, ME 04011

https://www.theaterproject.com/donate

