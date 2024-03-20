MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Jo Anne Cushing, 82, of Mountain Home, Ark., passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Jo Anne was born on June 10, 1941, in Farmington, Maine, the oldest child of Albert and Anna (Koch) Carr. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1959 and enrolled in the Maine Medical School of Nursing. During her time in school, she served as Class Treasurer and met her future sister-in-law Nancy (Whitney) Carr. Upon graduating in 1962 as a R.N., Jo Anne began her nursing career at the Maine Medical Center, was then employed by Parkview Hospital in Brunswick and spent a summer working at Lakeland Hospital, in Lakeland, Fla. and traveling throughout the state.

After meeting and marrying the love of her life, Steve Cushing, in 1964, they moved to his hometown of Hastings, Neb. to begin their life together. Jo Anne continued her nursing career at the Hastings Regional Center where she held positions of Building Supervisor for more than 20 years, Nurse Manager for seven years, and Educational Services Instructor for the final six years, prior to her retirement in 2000. She was also a member of the Nebraska Nurse’s Association for many years.

Jo and Steve had two sons, Donald and David. and she supported them in the classroom and cheered them on from the sidelines during their many sporting events. She was a member of the YMCA Aquatic Club and enjoyed family time camping, boating, fishing, and traveling.

Upon retirement, they moved to Mountain Home, Ark. where they became active in the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. Jo Anne was a member of the Stitcher’s club, volunteered at the Mountain Home Citizens Police Academy and was dedicated to supporting others through the Compassionate Friends organization. Her favorite part of retirement was that of being Grandma to Erin and Megan and grand dog, Phineas.

Jo Anne is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Steve, of the home. She is also survived by her son Don (Chris), of Lawrence, Kan.; granddaughters Erin of St. Louis, Mo. and Megan of Lawrence, Kan.; brother Jon and wife Nancy Carr of Spring Hill, Fla., sister Jeannie (Dick) Powers of Brunswick, Maine; along with seven nephews, Terry and Randy Downs, Jon Eric, Michael, Brian, and Greg Carr and Rick Powers, and their families.

Jo Anne was preceded in death by her son David; sister-in-law Kay Cushing; and parents Albert and Anna Carr.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 11 a.m. at St. Andew’s Episcopal Church. A private interment service will be held in Hastings, Neb. at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to:

St. Andrews Episcopal Church

