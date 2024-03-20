people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Ben Redfield

Southworth International Group has promoted four employees. Ben Redfield has been promoted to chief revenue officer; Jon Robertson to chief innovation officer; Matt Laufik to sales director; and Peter Foshay to customer support and parts manager.

NEW HIRES

Morgan Mosher has been hired as the director of client operations at Charter Oak Capital Management. Mosher will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Charter Oak’s operations, ensuring coordination between departments, and implementing practices to enhance productivity and client satisfaction.

Joe Marriner has been hired as the business development executive at Lynch Logistics, a division of The Lynch Group. Previously, Marriner held a direct transportation management role at Pepsi. He graduated from Maine Maritime Academy with a degree in international business and logistics.

Stephanie Kreamer has been hired as a real estate agent at Fontaine Family. Kreamer has a background in horticulture, customer service and medical cannabis business management. She is the founder of Forest & Flowers, a company specializing in custom decals, apparel, gifts and more.

ACHIEVEMENTS

The American Institute of Architects has elevated Jesse Thompson to its College of Fellows, a fellowship awarded to members for their work. Thompson was recognized in the category of Design, Urban Design or Preservation, in which candidates must demonstrate how they have promoted the aesthetic, scientific and practical efficiency of the profession.

Portside Real Estate Group has received the Diamond Award from a trade association, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. The award recognizes excellence in performance, marketing, business development and network engagement.

APPOINTMENTS

Avesta Housing has appointed two new members to its board of directors. Jason McDonald is a special education technician at Ocean Avenue Elementary School in Portland, working directly with children with autism. He is also a mixed-media artist with training in UX website design and works in e-commerce for Whole Foods. Debra Orellana-Mejia co-owns E&D Painting with her husband. She is also a registered nurse and has served as president of a church group, leading a group of 40 women. Both are Avesta Housing residents.

GENERAL

Pawel Z. Binczyk has become a shareholder in the labor and employment, litigation and dispute resolution and food and beverage practice groups at Bernstein Shur. Binczyk is a litigator, adviser and crisis response professional who also serves part time as a uniformed general counsel for the Maine Army National Guard. He is a board member of Boots2Roots and participates in the Volunteer Lawyers’ Project and 100 Men Who Care.

