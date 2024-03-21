Midcoast churches have begun scheduling services for Holy Week. Listings include Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday (March 28-31). For those unlisted, contact your local congregation.
Bath
• Bath United Methodist Church, 340 Oak Grove Ave.: 6:30 p.m. services on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, and 11:15 a.m. service on Easter Sunday.
• Church of the Midcoast, 45 Floral St.: 10 a.m. service at the church on Easter Sunday.
• First Baptist Church of Bath, 851 Washington St.: 5 p.m. service on Good Friday.
• Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington St.: 6 p.m. services on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, 7 p.m. Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. service on Easter Sunday. Parking and entrance are off Edward Street behind the church.
• New City Church, 150 Congress Ave.: 6 p.m. service on Good Friday and 10 a.m. service on Easter Sunday.
• St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln St.: 7 p.m. Mass on Good Friday and 9:30 a.m. Mass on Easter Sunday.
Bowdoinham
• Bowdoinham Second Baptist Church, 1 Church St.: 6:30 a.m. sunrise service at Mailly Waterfront Park and 10 a.m. service at the church on Easter Sunday.
Brunswick
• Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St.: 6 a.m. sunrise service on Easter Sunday at the Town Mall and Gazebo.
• Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road: 7 p.m. services on Holy Thursday and Good Friday; 6-7 a.m. sunrise service and 10:30 a.m. service (in person and livestreamed) on Easter Sunday.
• Good Shephard Lutheran Church, 336 Maine St.: 7 p.m. services on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, and 9 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
• First Parish Church, 9 Cleaveland St.: 7 p.m. service at the church on Good Friday and 5:30-6:45 a.m. sunrise service at the Brunswick Bike Path Field at the end of Water Street on Easter Sunday.
• St. Charles Borromeo, 132 McKeen St.: 7 p.m. Mass on Holy Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Mass on Easter Sunday.
• St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant St.: 8 p.m. Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday and 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses on Easter Sunday.
• St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St.: 7 p.m. on Holy Thursday at the church; noon on Good Friday; 7 p.m. Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday; and 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday (go online for details). All these services will also be livestreamed at stpaulsmaine.org.
• Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St.: 10 a.m. service on Easter Sunday.
Freeport
• St. Jude’s Roman Catholic Church, 134 Main St.: 9:30 a.m. Mass on Easter Sunday.
• South Freeport Church, UCC, 98 South Freeport Road: 7 p.m. service on Holy Thursday, 6:30 a.m. sunrise service at the town dock and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services at the church on Easter Sunday.
Harpswell
• Cundy’s Harbor Community Church, 863 Cundy’s Harbor Road: 7 p.m. service at the church on Good Friday and 6:15 a.m. sunrise service at Watson’ Wharf, 9 Watson’s Road.
• Islands Community Church, 2141 Harpswell Islands Road, Bailey Island: 6 p.m. service on Holy Thursday and 9:30 a.m. service on Easter Sunday.
Lisbon
• Holy Trinity Parish, 67 Frost Hill Ave.: 6:30 p.m. Mass on Holy Thursday, 8 p.m. Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Mass on Easter Sunday.
• Lisbon United Methodist Church, 14 School St.: 7 p.m. service on Holy Thursday and 9:30 a.m. service on Easter Sunday.
Phippsburg
• Popham Chapel, 969 Popham Road: 10 a.m. service on Easter Sunday.
• Small Point Baptist Church, 1754 Main Road: 6 p.m. service at the church on Good Friday, 6:30 a.m. sunrise service at Small Point Club and 10:30 a.m. service at the church on Easter Sunday.
Richmond
• St. Ambrose Church, 29 Kimball St.: 8 a.m. Mass on Easter Sunday.
Topsham
• Cornerstone Baptist Church, 771 Lewiston Road: 6 p.m. service on Good Friday and 9:30 a.m. service on Easter Sunday.
• Mid-Coast Presbyterian Church, 84 Main St.: 5 p.m. service on Holy Thursday and 10:10 service on Easter Sunday.
• TnT Bible Church, 213 Foreside St.: 7 p.m. service on Good Friday.
• Topsham Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 214 Topsham Fair Mall Road: Bible study at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Holy Saturday, with a church service at 11 a.m. The service can be viewed remotely at topshamsdachurch.org.
• United Baptist Church, 1 Elm St.: 6:30 p.m. service on Holy Thursday, 4 p.m. Garden of Eden Fellowship, and 6 a.m. sunrise service and 9:15 a.m. service on Easter Sunday.
Wiscasset
• First Congregational Church, UCC, 28 High St.: 7 p.m. service at the church on Holy Thursday, 6 a.m. sunrise service at the town pier and 10 a.m. service at the church on Easter Sunday.
• St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 12 Hodge St.: 7 p.m. service on Good Friday.
