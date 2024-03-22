Hand grenades are arms to be carried; so are bayonets, poison gas canisters, shivs, flamethrowers, etc. Must we put up with those on our streets or in our homes? Our Constitution (if we want to read it that way) lets us carry those things around and, if we are scared and angry, use them.
Our Constitution was written for a newborn nation, with no well-ordered militias. Now, we have sheriffs, town police, state police, the National Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force – well-ordered militias small and great. Do we need new, more ingenious weapons to defend ourselves from each other? Will we claim our national Constitution encourages those?
Richard Sewell
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.