For the second time this year, the State House in Augusta had to be evacuated for threats likely from extremist MAGA and associated Christian nationalists, neo-Nazi groups, and other hate groups targeting progressive lawmakers. On March 8, a bomb threat was directed at two Democratic representatives sponsoring L.D.227, a “shield” law indemnifying Maine clinicians providing gender-affirming care to patients who may no longer receive such care in their home red states and who are tracked and surveilled upon traveling to blue states to receive care.
Republican disinformation groups disseminated the false narrative that children were being “trafficked” to get gender-affirming care. I was unaware that Gov. Janet Mills and George Soros were engaging in unsavory activities in a secret underground State House pizzeria dungeon. The emailed bomb threat promised “death to pedophiles.” It charmingly ended with an expletive. The capper is that 16 red states’ attorneys general are suing Maine, where the bill is still in committee.
There has been a national uptick in such threats to lawmakers, elections officials, minorities of color, Muslims, Jews, you name it, authored by the disparate aforementioned groups. What strange bedfellows, this motley crew of pro-life Evangelicals, armed insurrectionists, homophobes and transphobes, phobophobes, white and Christian nationalists, antisemites – all embracing violence and hate in a common cause: naively welcoming an autocratic dictator.
Jon St. Laurent
North Windham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.