I am responding to the March 15 front-page article, “Portland is now ticketing cars with expired registrations.”

I moved to Maine from Connecticut in July 2014. One of the first things on my to-do list was to register my car here, which I did. The following year, I did not realize that my registration had expired until October. Why? Because in Connecticut, about a month before it’s due, a registration renewal notice would arrive in the mail. I would fill out the form, include payment and send it in. About 10 days later, my new registration and plate stickers would come in the mail. Easy, simple, effective. If it wasn’t hard to remember to renew at a specific time yearly, there would not be a problem.

People’s lives are busy. Yes, the postage and generating the renewal would be a new expense for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. How about adding $1 to the registration fee to cover it? I don’t think the people of Maine would be against getting a registration renewal in the mail.

Debby Adkins

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: