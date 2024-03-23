I had hoped to testify in Augusta on March 7 in support of the proposed gun safety legislation but was unable to stay late enough to do so.

I planned to say the following: Our daughter is an EMT who was working in Lisbon on Oct. 25, 2024. That night she called to report she was transporting people to CMMC following a mass shooting in Lewiston. Then she told us the shooter was still at large. I can still hear her say “Gotta go” as she hung up. We were stunned.

In the course of doing her job, our daughter was at risk of injury or death because of gun violence. And her father and I could do nothing. And we were lucky. She was not hurt.

I urge our legislators to turn the sleepless nights and mind-numbing grief for people who lost loved ones in Lewiston into hope for the future. They must make new processes for temporarily removing guns from people who pose a threat. Law enforcement needs more tools and families need more paths to get help for their loved ones. Maine citizens deserve it.

Jeanie Barnard

Yarmouth

