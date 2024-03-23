I read, with interest, Dr. Potvin’s opinion piece in Friday’s Press Herald, “We don’t really disagree on gun safety, do we?” (March 15).

I thought about the pain and agony of the family members of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston those first 72 hours after the shooting; how does this compare to the mild inconvenience of waiting 72 hours to purchase a gun? If this waiting period could intervene in even one suicide attempt or mass shooting, is this inconvenience worth it?

Think about it.

Tina Phillips

Brunswick

