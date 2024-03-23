I read, with interest, Dr. Potvin’s opinion piece in Friday’s Press Herald, “We don’t really disagree on gun safety, do we?” (March 15).

I thought about the pain and agony of the family members of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston those first 72 hours after the shooting; how does this compare to the mild inconvenience of waiting 72 hours to purchase a gun? If this waiting period could intervene in even one suicide attempt or mass shooting, is this inconvenience worth it?

Think about it.

Tina Phillips
Brunswick

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles