I read, with interest, Dr. Potvin’s opinion piece in Friday’s Press Herald, “We don’t really disagree on gun safety, do we?” (March 15).
I thought about the pain and agony of the family members of the victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston those first 72 hours after the shooting; how does this compare to the mild inconvenience of waiting 72 hours to purchase a gun? If this waiting period could intervene in even one suicide attempt or mass shooting, is this inconvenience worth it?
Think about it.
Tina Phillips
Brunswick
