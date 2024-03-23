My response to the March 12 opinion piece, “Maine lobstermen will not be scapegoated over right whale,” is that I do blame the lobster industry for the deaths of right whales, entangled in their ropes. Previously, there were no identifying markers on their ropes allowing the lobster industry to escape responsibility.

But there are others besides the lobster industry to blame. For example, I blame the lobster industry’s customers, who create the demand for lobster:

• I blame the governor for allocating $3 million in her biennial budget to pay for legal fees to defeat lawsuits against the industry. And I blame the Maine Legislature for passing the budget.

• I blame Maine’s congressional delegation for sponsoring a bill that made an end run around the Endangered Species Act.

• Finally, I blame all the good Mainers who have not spoken up out of fear of losing friends and financial support.

My wish is that the lobster industry faces the facts, stops spreading misinformation, and gets on with modernizing their fishing practices.

Beth Gallie

president, Maine Animal Coalition

South Portland

