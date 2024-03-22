BATH – David E. Lee, 88, of Chestnut Street passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024 at his residence. He was born in Bath on March 8, 1935, a son of Edward J. Lee and Eva M. Henderson-Nevins.

David graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1955 and entered the United States Air Force. In 1956, he married Sally J. Freeman and retired from the Air Force as an electrical engineer in 1974 with a rank of MSGT. They returned to Bath and David was employed at Bath Saving Institution for many years and was then employed at Bath Iron works at the Hardings Plant.

David enjoyed watching Western Shows, traveling with his wife, his dogs and especially spending time with family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Sally J. Lee in 2022; his son, Daniel E. Lee in 1995; twin sisters, Patty Nevins and Pamela Nevins; and his stepmother, Edna Durant Lee.

He is survived by two daughters, Donna Lee Murphy and her husband Michael of Bowdoin and Debbie Lee Degen and her husband Jeff of Richmond; three brothers, Steve Lee and his wife Ellen of Augusta, Joe Lee and his wife Meg of Cape Cod, Mass. and John Lee and his longtime companion Johna of South Dakota, three sisters, Laurie Small of Bath, Lois Russel and her husband Dwane of South Dakota and Li-Lee Tunceren and her husband Vural of Clearwater, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

David sends a special Thank you to his niece, Lisa Bouchard for her loving care of four years. The family would also like to thank Chans/Hospice and his home care team.

Burial with military honors will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.