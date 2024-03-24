FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)

3. “Until August,” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez (Knopf)

4. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

5. “Wandering Stars,” by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

6. “Prophet Song,” by Paul Lynch (Atlantic Monthly Press)

7. “Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower)

8. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco Press)

9. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

10. “The Bee Sting,” by Paul Murrey (Farrar, Straus, Giroux)

Paperback

1. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin)

2. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin)

3. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

4. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

5. “I Have Some Questions For You,” by Rebecca Makkai (Penguin)

6. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton & Company)

7. “A Court of Wings & Ruin,” by Sarah J Maas (Bloomsbury)

8. “A Little Life,” by Hanya Yanagihara (Knopf)

9. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Atria)

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

2. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

3. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

4. “Supercommunicators,” by Charles Duhigg (Random House)

5. “The Comfort of Crows,” by Margaret Renkl (Spiegel & Grau)

6. “Outlive,” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

7. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)

8. “The Boy, The Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

9. “Hidden Potential,” by Adam Grant (Viking)

10. “Splinters,” by Leslie Jamison (Little, Brown, and Co)

Paperback

1. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

3. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps Publishing)

4. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

5. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

6. “The Boys in the Boat,” by Daniel James Brown (Penguin Books)

7. “Think Again,” by Adam Grant (Penguin)

8. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

9. “The Trump Indictments,” by Melissa Murray, Andrew Weissman (Norton)

10. “Master Slave Husband Wife,” by Ilyon Woo (Simon & Schuster)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

