Royal Arch Chapter of the Masonic Lodge will host a pancake breakfast April 7 to benefit Yarmouth High School’s class of 2024 Project Graduation.

Breakfast will include a choice of plain, blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes, sausage, bacon, fruit and more. Pancakes will be served by members of the 2024 graduating class.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. The cost is $10 for adults, and $7 for kids under 12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: