PORTLAND – Bonnie S. Beck, 75, of Portland, passed away on Aug. 30, 2023

Bonnie was born on June 26, 1948, to Janet Kelley and Frank Shields. She was a younger sister to Sally (Shields) Ward.

Bonnie grew up on Gorham’s corner where she met her husband of 54 years, John W. Beck. She was a proud Portland High School Bulldog and also spent time in the Andrews Sabres drum and bugle corps.

Bonnie worked in banking for over 25 years where she established friendships that would last a lifetime.

She enjoyed attending family sporting events, music events, and feeding all of the dogs in her neighborhood. Anybody who knew Bonnie would tell you she was a loving and caring individual.

Bonnie is survived by her two children, Kelly Beck and John Beck, was “Nana” to Beck, Elijah, Mary, and Derek, and “Aunt Bonnie” to her nieces and nephew Karen, Martha, Allison, and David.

According to Bonnie’s wishes, no services will be held.

May her memory live on through us all and may she rest easy.

If you feel inspired, donations to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland would carry on what Bonnie had contributed to for years.