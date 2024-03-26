SCARBOROUGH – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a much-loved husband, son, and friend, John T. Jenkins on March 20, 2024.

John T. Jenkins was born on July 2, 1959, the son of Daniel and Elizabeth Jenkins (Locke). John graduated with an associate’s degree from the University of Miami in 2010. John worked in the trades for many years, getting his start as a tin smith with Thompson and Anderson and later as a machinist for Portland Valve. He was an electrician for Keely Electric for many years until retiring in 2023.

In his younger days John enjoyed playing baseball, softball, and hunting with his father and brothers. Later he got enjoyment out of watching Patriots and NASCAR, either in person or on television. He was a lifelong Red Sox supporter and never missed a game.

John T. Jenkins is predeceased by both his parents, Daniel J. Jenkins and Elizabeth Jenkins (Locke) and his brother Bruce Jenkins.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years Kelly Clancy Jenkins, his brother George Jenkins and wife Jane, his brother Mark Jenkins and wife Robin, and various nieces and nephews.

There will be visiting hours on Thursday, March 28, from 4-7 p.m., at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, located at 199 Woodford Street, Portland, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous