Saco police are asking for the public’s help in identirying a driver who is believed to be responsible for a hit and run on Free Street on March 20 at 9:45 a.m.

A pedestrian who was on a crosswalk on Free Street in Saco was hit by a car which made a right turn from Free Street onto Main Street, according to police.

Police said they believe the car to be a blue Chevrolet Cruz with a Maine registration. The driver, they said, was a white woman in her mid-40s.

After briefly speaking to the walker who was struck, Saco’s parking enforcement officer who was near the area took pictures of the car leaving the scene.

Saco Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver. If you were involved in or witnessed the crash or know the driver, contact Officer Kyle Gregory at 284-4535.

