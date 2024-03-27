The Maine Senate voted Wednesday in favor of mandatory nurse staffing ratios for the state’s hospitals.

The proposal was carried over from last year after intense lobbying both for and against the measure. Senators voted 22-13 in favor of the bill, which now goes to the Maine House for an initial vote.

It is intended to relieve a severe staffing shortage that many nurses say is making their jobs unbearable and harming the care they can provide patients. But opponents argue that setting strict staffing limits will force hospitals to care for fewer patients because there simply or not enough nurses to fill all the vacant jobs.

The bill includes a range of minimum staffing ratios depending on the types of patients and the severity of a patient’s condition. Averaged out, the minimum ratio would be roughly one nurse for every two patients. It is not clear what the average ratio is now at hospitals statewide, but hospital representatives and nurses agree that there are significant staffing shortages and ratios in some cases fall below those required in the bill.

The Legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee voted 8-3 in favor of the bill last year, despite opposition from the top health official in the Mills administration.

Hospital officials have argued it could cost hospitals hundreds of millions of dollars to comply and result in reduced services because there are simply not enough nurses to hire. Nurses say the mandate would improve working conditions and patient care because many exhausted nurses would go back to work if adequate staffing levels were assured. It’s an idea that has been debated in Maine and other states for years, and has been adopted in California and Oregon.

Nursing shortages are a problem for hospitals across the country. The shortfall is caused by many factors, including the pandemic pushing some nurses to leave the workforce, an aging population needing more care, and older nurses retiring at a faster rate than they can be replaced.

This story will be updated.

