PORTLAND – Murray “Sparky” K. Sparks, Sr., 85, a longtime resident of Texas Street, passed away on March 25, 2024, at his residence following a lengthy illness. He was born in Presque Isle, a son of Ralph and Marion (Leslie) Sparks.

He worked for the City of Portland for over 30 years before retiring in 1986 where he was a heavy equipment operator. He later returned to work at Woodlands Golf Course, White Brothers Construction, Direnzo Trucking, Konica Film Processing and the City of South Portland where he retired at age 82.

He enjoyed NASCAR and made multiple trips to the Daytona 500, watching golf and spending time with family. He especially loved the time he spent with his companion, his beloved Dachshund, Libby.

He was pre-deceased by his loving wife of over 54 years, Lois Mary (Scribner) Sparks, in 2012.

He is survived by his children, Christa Sparks, Cheryl (Sparks) Stevens and her husband Chet, Murray Jr. and his wife Joely, Will Sparks and his companion Pam; grandchildren, Eric, Samantha, Cameron, Addyson, Murray III (Trey); great-grandchildren, Brianna, Hayley, Logan, Bailey and McKinley; great-great-granddaughter, Khloe. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Sparky’s online guest book.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous