Maine’s highest court is upholding the state’s Sunday hunting ban, ruling against a Readfield couple who argued the rule contradicts a recently enacted “right to food” amendment to the state constitution.

Virginia and Joel Parker sued the commissioner of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in April 2022. They argued that the Sunday hunting ban runs afoul of the right-to-food amendment now enshrined in the Maine Constitution. State voters approved the amendment in November 2021.

But the Maine Supreme Judicial Court disagreed. They ruled on Thursday there was no conflict and the state’s Sunday ban is constitutional.

“We hold that the right to hunt for food created by the amendment does not extend to illegal hunting, and therefore Maine’s longstanding Sunday hunting ban does not conflict with the Maine Constitution,” the justices wrote.

