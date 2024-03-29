After more than 10 years in business, Gneiss Brewing Company of Limerick announced on social media Thursday that it would cease operations.

“Over the last 4 years Gneiss has suffered the hardships COVID brought to the hospitality industry followed by supply chain shortages, inflation, and an ever evolving employment scene,” the brew company’s posts on Facebook and Instagram stated. “We have also dealt with numerous health issues that have left us with little help to operate and grow at the rate we wished we could. For those reasons and more, we have decided that in the best interest to our family, we will be closing Gneiss.

“Imagine pouring your heart and soul into something and making the decision to walk away,” the company added in a Friday post. “We are heartbroken yet will feel liberated when we finalize a sale.”

The company brewed its first beer in September 2013, after being given the 37th brewery license in Maine, according to the post. The company said it entered the market exclusively offering wheat beers, at a time when IPAs would soon become the craft market’s dominant beer style.

“The focus of Gneiss in that time was to offer something for everyone and offer people a chance to taste something other than the ‘juice bombs’ or ‘hoppy hazy’ beers,” the company wrote.

The effective date of closure is “still in the air,” the company said. A company spokesperson could not be reached immediately for additional details. For now, the Gneiss tap room is open Saturdays from 12-6 p.m.

