Now that we’ve made it through the nasty ice storm that flattened the Midcoast, music lovers can look forward to three performances coming up at the Chocolate Church in Bath — and we hope, warming weather.

As the ice was building up on trees and roads last weekend, Saturday night’s performer, Screaming Orphans, cut its show a bit short out of concern for people getting home safely. The standing ovation they received seems to indicate these four delightful sisters from Ireland will be returning next year.

Darlin’ Corey with Erica Brown, accompanied by Matt Shipman and Kris Day, take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29. The trio has performed widely in the Portland area and beyond, including headlining at the Kingfield Pops with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, the Ossipee Valley Music Center and the Stone Mountain Art Center. With a blend of folk, bluegrass, old time and New England music, combined with thoughtful originals, the trio’s musical talents and harmonizing have attracted a wide range of music lovers.

Erica developed an interest in music. At the age of seven, she was competing in fiddle contests with kids twice her age. When she was nine, she was traveling throughout New England, Canada, and even Louisiana with the Maine French Fiddlers. As a teenager, she performed as a special guest with Mac McHale and The Old-Time Radio Gang. In 2006 she received a Maine Arts Commission Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Award and was recognized as a Master Artist by the Maine Arts Commission.

Matt Shipman, who is married to Erica, is amazingly versatile on a dizzying array of stringed instruments, including guitar, Irish bouzouki, five-string banjo, and mandolin. Matt has performed for many years throughout the U.S. and Canada. He is not only an interpreter of traditional music, he also weaves that love of tradition into his songwriting.

Bass player Kris Day has been a staple in the Portland area’s music scene for over 20 years, playing bluegrass, jazz, rockabilly and everything in between. He has done a considerable amount of touring over the years including performances with rock and roll legends Link Wray, Dale Hawkins, Ronnie Dawson and Joe Clay. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Martin Sexton takes the stage Sat., April 6, at 7:30 p.m., and a special children’s performance, Kind Kids Music, begins at 2 p.m. on Sun., April 7.

With his acoustic guitar and “a suitcase full of heartfelt songs,” Martin has headlined venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, influencing a generation of contemporary artists. His honest lyrics and vocal prowess keep fans coming back for a new experience every time. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 the day of the show.

KindKids Music is a dynamic duo who offer original music, puppets, and a highly interactive performance for all ages. Rob Duquette and Amanda Panda share their thoughts on emotional resilience, fostering kindness, and encouraging wellness while making music and having fun. Donations will be gratefully accepted.

For tickets to any of these shows at 804 Washington St. in Bath, log on to chocolatechurcharts.org, or visit the office Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call (207) 442-8455.

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church.

