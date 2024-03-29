BATH – Tom Perry, 80, passed peacefully at home Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Tom was born in Bath and was always happy to tell stories of his experiences growing up locally with many friends and family, at his favorite golf course, and Morse High School. Tom appreciated all sports and participated in many, but certainly there was one that stood out from the rest.

From his experience as Maine State Junior Champion, to playing on the Air Force Golf Team, Tom’s love of the game literally took him around the State of Maine and then around the world. He attended PGA school, which allowed him to work for some of golf’s greats, and eventually brought him back North as an assistant pro in Connecticut. Tom would go on to play Pebble Beach, Hilton Head National, Kapalua’s Plantation Course, as well as courses in Bermuda, Denmark, and the Old Course at St. Andrews to name a few of his favorites.

Tom’s love of Bath and his sense of civic duty, brought him back home to work at Thompson, Desmond and Payne Insurance as an agent and partner for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed being a fixture on Front Street and interacting with customers and peers. He was a member of the Board of Selectmen and served as Chairman of the City Council. Education became a primary focus for Tom and he was active with the Board of Education as Chairman of the School Board for a time. He went on to devote himself to so many volunteer efforts where he was able to demonstrate both his compassion and passion to a cause.

Tom was a voracious reader, loved woodworking and gardening, researching genealogy and following his favorite sports teams. He was an animal lover, enjoying any opportunity to point out wildlife, visit a sanctuary, or pet a friendly dog.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Dee; and his two daughters and their spouses, Laura and Randy Catlin (Holliston, Mass.) and Kristin and Andy Pettingill (Cumberland); and his grandchildren Hannah Catlin, Molly Catlin, Pepper Pettingill and Wynnyfrit Pettingill.

At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Tom’s life will be planned later this spring.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider making a donation to the

Morse High School

Scholarship Fund,

P.O. Box 1030,

Bath, ME 04530

