TOBEY LAPPIN, Senior – Hockey

• Travis Roy Award finalist

* All-State

• Senior All-Star

• Captain

Lappin is one of the best boys’ hockey players South Portland High School has ever produced and he capped his career in high style this winter, enjoying another deep playoff run before being selected as a finalist for the most prestigious award in the sport.

Lappin started playing hockey at a very young age, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Gus.

“I’ve loved hockey ever since,” Lappin said. “I showed up every day and worked hard.”

Lappin’s freshman season was abbreviated by the pandemic, but he played a key role as a sophomore on a team that reached the state semifinals. Then, as a junior, Lappin helped the South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete co-op team reach the state game for the first time, but it lost to Thornton Academy. For his efforts, Lappin was named an All-State forward.

This winter, Lappin faced a new challenge, as South Portland teamed up with Portland for the first time as a co-op. Lappin helped make it work, scoring 16 goals and adding a dozen assists, helping the “Beacons” reach the state semifinals before losing to Bangor.

Highlights included the game-winning goal in a victory over eventual Class A state champion Lewiston, a goal in an overtime win over Greely and four goals in a victory over Scarborough.

In the playoffs, Lappin scored the decisive goal in a quarterfinal round upset win at St. Dom’s, then he bowed out with two more goals in the semifinal round loss to Bangor.

“The season definitely went smoother than I expected it to,” Lappin said. “The Portland-South Portland rivalry is a big one, but I’m really happy how we all came together. We had a good group of guys. I welcomed being a leader this year.”

Lappin, who golfed in the fall and is also a key member of a Red Riots boys’ lacrosse team which played in the Class A state final last spring, plans to attend and play lacrosse next year at Maine Maritime.

Good things are going to continue to come his way. Tobey Lappin, South Portland’s Winter Athlete of the Year, proved to be a championship-caliber player and leader and his skates will be impossible to fill.

Coach Joe Robinson’s comment: “Tobey is the heart of the team. Not only is he the leader on the ice through his talent and composure, but he’s a great leader off the ice, in the locker room and in the community. He’s a true gentleman with solid core values. He’s a role model to the younger middle school and elementary school players, which is huge for the program. He’s part of getting them excited about growing and playing for us in the future. He will truly be missed.”

Previous winners:

* 2022-23 Jaelen Jackson (basketball)

* 2021-22 Owen Maloney (basketball)

* 2020-21 Cullen Adams (hockey)

• 2019-20 Liam McGibbon (hockey)

• 2018-19 Liam McGibbon (hockey)

• 2017-18 Noah Malone (basketball)

• 2016-17 Ruay Bol (basketball)

• 2015-16 Jack Fiorini (basketball)

• 2014-15 Andrew Whipple (hockey)

• 2013-14 Andrew Whipple (hockey)

• 2012-13 Tanner Hyland (basketball)

• 2011-12 Chad MacWhinnie (swimming)

• 2010-11 Tommy Ellis (hockey)

• 2009-10 Zach Horton (hockey)

• 2008-09 Keegan Hyland (basketball)

• 2007-08 Nick Wright (basketball)

• 2006-07 Coleman Findlay (basketball)

• 2005-06 Tim Clark (hockey)

• 2004-05 Andrew Cousins (basketball)

• 2003-04 Max Ludwig (track)

• 2002-03 Ethan Gato (track)

• 2001-02 Jesse Ludwig (track)

EMMA TRAVIS, Junior – Basketball

* Class AA South all-star, second-team

* Class AA South All-Defensive team

* Captain

Only a junior, Travis was the seasoned veteran on a Red Riots team that caught fire and enjoyed a terrific season, setting the stage for even more success next year.

Advertisement

Travis, who also plays soccer, calls basketball her top sport.

“I love the intensity of the game,” said Travis. “Every position is competitive.”

Travis enjoyed a promising freshman campaign, then, as a sophomore, she averaged 9.4 points and 5 rebounds per game, becoming an honorable mention league all-star while being named to the Class AA South All-Rookie team. She was also a captain.

This winter, again as a team captain, Travis averaged 10.8 points (ninth in the league), 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals (ninth in the league) and 2 assists per game.

Highlights included 10 points in a season-opening win at two-time reigning regional champion Gorham, 19 points in a victory over Edward Little, 14 points in a win over Bonny Eagle, 17 points in a victory over preseason favorite Thornton Academy, 16 points in a second win over Thornton Academy, 17 points in a victory over Noble and 10 points, six rebounds and two assists in a second win over Gorham, which stretched the Red Riots’ win streak to 13 games.

Travis then produced 19 points, as well as seven steals, six rebounds and five assists in a quarterfinal round tournament win over Bonny Eagle before scoring three points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists in a semifinal round loss to Scarborough.

Advertisement

“We did better than we expected,” Travis said. “We had to grow up quickly and prove we could win. I had more of a voice this year. I wanted to change what we’re all about. Next year, we’ll have to be ready for everybody because they’ll be aware of us. I hope we can keep our intensity and ramp up as we go.”

“Emma was the heart and soul of our team,” said South Portland coach Lynne Hasson. “We were a young team this year and one of the reasons we had such success is because of Emma’s leadership. She was the backbone of our defense and our best communicator. She defended the other team’s best players and did a tremendous job on some of the league’s best players. She came into her own offensively this year and her confidence began to show on that end of the court. She could score from the perimeter and attack the rim. She ran the floor extremely well and often scored in transition.”

Travis plays for the Thunder AAU team and hopes to play basketball in college.

First, Emma Travis, South Portland’s Winter Athlete of the Year, has one more high school season to score points, inspire her teammates and win games. Her final campaign promises to be memorable.

Coach Lynne Hasson’s comment: “Emma had a amazing year for sure and still has one to go. She really has been one of the best players for her age level since she started to come to summer camp as a third grader, always playing up with the older kids. I am so happy for her success this year. She certainly has earned and deserved it. She has a great attitude and is extremely coachable. She is a very unselfish player and always puts the team first. Her growth and confidence over the course of the year was amazing. She was a great captain, leader and player. The best thing is she’s back for one more season and I think the best is still to come for Emma.”

Previous winners:

• 2022-23 Delaney Whitten (hockey)

* 2021-22 Marina Bassett (hockey)

* 2020-21 Kiley Matthews (swimming)

• 2019-20 Maggie Whitmore (basketball)

•2018-19 Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphe (track)

•2017-18 Meghan Graff (basketball)

• 2016-17 Juliana Selser (track)

• 2015-16 Maddie Hasson (basketball)

• 2014-15 Maddie Hasson (basketball)

• 2013-14 Brianne Maloney (basketball)

• 2012-13 Danica Gleason (basketball)

• 2011-12 Nyajock Pan (track)

• 2010-11 Abby Hasson (basketball)

• 2009-10 Danielle DiBiase (basketball)

• 2008-09 Brianna Hawkins (basketball)

• 2007-08 Curry Girr (diving)

• 2006-07 Kelsey Flaherty (basketball)

• 2005-06 Christina Aceto (basketball)

• 2004-05 Whitney Morrow (basketball)

• 2003-04 Courtney Albin (track)

• 2002-03 Abby Lesneski (basketball)

• 2001-02 Abby Lesneski (basketball)

