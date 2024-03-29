NICO KIRBY, Senior – Basketball

* Maine McDonald’s Senior all-star

* Bob Butler Award finalist

* WMC Class C/D all-star, first-team

* WMC Class C/D All-Defensive team

* WMC Senior all-star

* Captain

Kirby consistently stood out in his final high school basketball season, helping the Flyers get back to Augusta.

Kirby, who has enjoyed great success in soccer and lacrosse as well, has long turned heads on the hardwood.

“I first saw Nico play in seventh grade and he clearly stood out, then I saw him at an eighth grade cross country meet where he finished seemingly three or four minutes before anyone else,” said longtime Waynflete boys’ basketball coach Rich Henry. “His parents told me that day that basketball was his favorite sport. Talk about making a coach’s day.”

Kirby saw time on the hardwood as a freshman during a season shortened by the pandemic. As a sophomore, he became a first-team all-star, then as a junior, Kirby again was a first-team all-star, handling the ball, scoring his share of points and setting up his teammates in optimal positions.

This winter, Kirby averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and nearly 2 steals per game.

Highlights included 18 points in a season-opening win over Poland, 19 points in a dramatic overtime victory over Boothbay, 13 points in a win over Old Orchard Beach, 24 points, including a dozen in the first quarter, in a victory over North Yarmouth Academy, a season-high 32 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer at the horn, in a win at Lake Region, 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a victory over Hall-Dale, 15 points in a second win over NYA and 12 points in a victory over St. Dom’s in the finale.

Waynflete was able to play on the Augusta Civic Center floor, but lost to Carrabec in the quarterfinals, 49-46, to wind up 14-5. Kirby had 13 points in his swan song.

“At some point over the course of his basketball career, (Nico’s) had to guard every position, has jumped center for us, played point guard and every thing in-between,” said Henry.

Kirby, who was injured last spring and missed the Flyers’ run to the lacrosse state title, next hopes to wrap up his time in a Waynflete uniform with yet another championship memory.

Don’t bet against him. Nico Kirby, Waynflete’s Winter Athlete of the Year, has excelled individually and even better, has made everyone around him better in the process.

Coach Rich Henry’s comment: “Nico’s impact is hard to put into words. I’ve been at Waynflete for a pretty long time and have seen players in middle school who I hoped would become varsity basketball players, but there have only been a few players that showed such promise and then delivered on it and actually may have exceeded that potential. He combines athletic ability with a high degree of ‘coachability,’ a terrific attitude and approach to his teammates, his coaches, opposing players and coaches that is rare. He has been an absolute joy to coach, a no-nonsense young man who served as a great role model for the rest of the team.”

Previous winners:

• 2022-23 Jasper Curtis (hockey)

* 2021-22 Henry Hart (basketball)

* 2020-21 Chris Saade (basketball)

• 2019-20 Ben Adey (Alpine skiing)

• 2018-19 Mitchell Adams (hockey)

• 2017-18 Diraige Dahia (basketball)

• 2016-17 Willson Moore (Nordic skiing)

• 2015-16 Milo Belleau (basketball)

• 2014-15 Milo Belleau (basketball)

• 2013-14 Serge Nyirikamba (basketball)

• 2012-13 Serge Nyirikamba (basketball)

• 2011-12 Luke Jeton (swimming)

• 2010-11 Joe Veroneau (basketball)

• 2009-10 Nate Niles (Nordic skiing)

• 2008-09 Hassan Jeylani (basketball)

• 2007-08 Tom Reagan (Nordic skiing)

• 2006-07 Lucas Milliken (Nordic skiing)

• 2005-06 Lucas Milliken (Nordic skiing)

• 2004-05 David Wells (swimming)

• 2003-04 Jeff Bates (Nordic skiing)

LUCY HART, Senior – Basketball

* Maine McDonald’s Senior all-star

* WMC Class C/D all-star, first-team

* WMC Class C/D All-Defensive team

* WMC Senior all-star

* Captain

Hart is best known at Waynflete for her transcendence on the soccer pitch, but this winter, she sparkled on the hardwood as well, helping the Flyers to their best season in over a decade.

Hart, who was named Waynflete’s Fall Athlete of the Year in both 2022 and 2023, leading the Flyers to the Class C state title in girls’ soccer this most recent season, is a three-sport athlete, who also plays tennis in the spring.

While it’s not her top sport, Hart made her mark in basketball too. After her freshman season was limited by the pandemic, Hart saw a lot of time at point guard as a sophomore and junior. By her junior season, she led the league in steals and made the All-Conference team.

This season, Hart stuffed the stat sheet and got her team to believe it could be one of the last ones standing. Hart finished with a scoring average of 12 points per contest and also had a whopping 7.2 steals per game (first in the league) and averaged 3.7 assists (fourth in the conference) and 3.0 rebounds.

Highlights were plentiful and included 14 points in a season-opening win over Poland, 18 points in a victory over Boothbay, 19 points, seven steals, four rebounds and four assists in a win over Cape Elizabeth, 14 points in a victory over reigning Class C state champion Old Orchard Beach, eight assists and eight steals in a loss to NYA, 15 points in a loss to Lake Region, 13 points in a victory over Kents Hill, 21 points in a win over Traip Academy, 17 points in a loss to Winthrop and 16 points in a regular season-ending victory over St. Dom’s.

Waynflete, which moved down to Class D South this season, then embarked on a deep playoff run, thanks in large part to Hart doing a little of everything.

In the quarterfinals, the Flyers handled Islesboro, 58-16, as Hart led the way by scoring 19 points, while also registering 13 steals, eight rebounds and five assists. In the semifinals, Waynflete defeated Forest Hills, 52-26, as Hart this time posted 13 points, 10 steals, eight assists and three rebounds. The Flyers’ run ended with a regional final loss to Valley, as Hart scored the final eight points of her career.

Hart will play soccer at Vassar College in Dutchess County, New York next year.

Her impact on the basketball team won’t soon be forgotten. Lucy Hart, Waynflete’s Winter Athlete of the Year, was a joy to watch and inspired her teammates to great things.

Coach Andrew Leach’s comment: “Lucy Hart will leave an incredible void on this team. I’ve never been around a stronger competitor who has bought into the team defensive side of the ball first more than Lucy. When your most talented athlete is also your most dominant defensive player, who also wants to share the ball with her teammates on the offensive side of the ball, then you have found another Lucy Hart. I don’t anticipate ever coaching a student-athlete like that in my lifetime. Getting to coach Lucy is one of the greatest highlights of my career. No doubt. Lucy’s incredible on the soccer field and we were lucky to have her in basketball. She’s a complete player and she’s so gritty. She’s a pass-first point guard. She has incredible vision. She’s swarming all over the place, all the time and makes us all look great. She plays physically, but very clean. She pressures every pass. Seeing her as a senior gets me a little emotional.”

Previous winners:

• 2022-23 Leah Kramer (Nordic skiing)

* 2021-22 Becca Good (hockey)

* 2020-21 Sarah Morgan (Nordic skiing)

• 2019-20 Clara Sandberg (Nordic skiing)

• 2018-19 Clara Sandberg (Nordic skiing)

• 2017-18 Lydia Giguere (basketball)

• 2016-17 Annika Brooks (basketball)

• 2015-16 Kelley Frumer (Alpine skiing)

• 2014-15 Helen Gray-Bauer (basketball)

• 2013-14 Colby Harvey (swimming)

• 2012-13 Martha Veroneau (basketball)

• 2011-12 Martha Veroneau (basketball)

• 2010-11 Martha Veroneau (basketball)

• 2009-10 Morgan Woodhouse (basketball)

• 2008-09 Annie Cutler (basketball)

• 2007-08 Margaret Veroneau (basketball)

• 2006-07 Margaret Veroneau (basketball)

• 2005-06 Margaret Veroneau (basketball)

• 2004-05 Holly Whitney (Nordic skiing)

• 2003-04 Betsy Critchfield (Nordic skiing)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

filed under: